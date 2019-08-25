Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,313,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.