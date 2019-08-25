Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

