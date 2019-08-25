Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Viper Energy Partners worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,173 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 101.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 963,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 528,497 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,774.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 403,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 348,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,531. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

