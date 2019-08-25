Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Visa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,048,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $181,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,183 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,079,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $356,121,000 after acquiring an additional 133,503 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $175.23. 5,588,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

