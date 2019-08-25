VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0024 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $146,832.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00497804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00134811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 61,636,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

