Waltonchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.78 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $60.52 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00013980 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Allbit, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.01868831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00070452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,202,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, Allbit, LATOKEN, Binance, COSS, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin, Coinnest, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

