Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.08, approximately 859,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 838,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $122,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $28,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 831.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 837,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 550,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after acquiring an additional 547,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 332.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,600 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.