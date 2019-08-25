Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 13,584,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409,711. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

