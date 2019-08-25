Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

