Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,887. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

