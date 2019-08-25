Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $18,770.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

