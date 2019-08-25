Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 17,855,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,244,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

