Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,567,338 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567,338 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.90% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $330,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $451,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $616,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $245,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $20,824,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $518,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,449,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,336. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

