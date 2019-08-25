Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.42% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $282,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 724,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $117.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

