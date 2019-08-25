Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $304.92 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of ConocoPhillips worth $304,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after buying an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,808,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,141,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,223,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,882,000 after buying an additional 301,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,889. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

