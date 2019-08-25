Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Dollar Tree worth $245,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $933,367.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,302.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.