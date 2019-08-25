Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,832,695 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,832,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.84% of Lamb Weston worth $262,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $56,730,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 76.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 805,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $41,482,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.