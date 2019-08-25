Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $212,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $210,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,075.70.

BKNG traded down $53.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,898.67. 231,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,019.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,898.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,828.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.