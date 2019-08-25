Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 129,953 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $373,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,309. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

