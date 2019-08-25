Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 42,059 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $323,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,317. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

