Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,020. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

