Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $36,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,292 shares of company stock worth $154,605,671. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average is $199.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

