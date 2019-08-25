Wheatland Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.8% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 544,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,986. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.