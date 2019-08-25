Wheatland Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 50.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

NVS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

