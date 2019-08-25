Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 6,580,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,964,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after buying an additional 3,397,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,489,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after buying an additional 2,499,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,987,000 after buying an additional 2,241,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

