Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,152. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.