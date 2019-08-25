Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) versus Cincinnati Bell (OTCMKTS:CBB) Head to Head Contrast

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Windstream has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -52.19% N/A -6.78% Cincinnati Bell -5.17% N/A -2.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million ($21.40) -0.01 Cincinnati Bell $1.38 billion 0.17 -$69.80 million ($1.11) -4.25

Cincinnati Bell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Windstream and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Windstream.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Windstream on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

