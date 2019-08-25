Wings Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $76,223.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. During the last week, Wings has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00258203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01316522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.