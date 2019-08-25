Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $198.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.92 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $155.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $764.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.26 million to $767.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $962.85 million, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $989.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,892. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

