X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $11,109.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,787,022,465 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

