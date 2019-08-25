XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XBIT. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

