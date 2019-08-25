XEL (XEL) Price Down 5.5% This Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, XEL has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $131.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003620 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

