Xuez (XUEZ) Hits One Day Volume of $25,459.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $64,432.00 and approximately $25,459.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xuez has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000328 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 224.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Xuez’s total supply is 4,077,979 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,870 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com.

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.