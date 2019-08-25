XYO Network (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,418.00

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. XYO Network has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $30,418.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, BitMart and DDEX. In the last week, XYO Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00258733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.01311880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XYO Network Profile

XYO Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,578,400,038 tokens. XYO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO Network’s official website is xyo.network. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XYO Network

XYO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.