YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Down 5.6%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 985,640 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 943,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YRCW shares. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

