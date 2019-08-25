Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. Crown reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of CCK opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. Crown has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $68.84.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Crown by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

