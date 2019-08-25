Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter.

SHLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLO. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,407,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 375,388 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 41,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,488. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

