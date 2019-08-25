Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.75). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($21.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

