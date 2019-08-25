Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tenneco reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

TEN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,926. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,377.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.