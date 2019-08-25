Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Crane posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,155. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Crane’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

