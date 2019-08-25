Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce $37.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.92 million. DHI Group posted sales of $38.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $151.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $151.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $159.75 million, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 255,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 391,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

