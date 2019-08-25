Zacks: Analysts Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post $156.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.23 million and the lowest is $154.00 million. Franks International posted sales of $128.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $614.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.28 million, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $719.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $603,394.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 83.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franks International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franks International by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Franks International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 270,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Franks International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 651,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.39. Franks International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

