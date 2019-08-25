Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.26. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $116,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

