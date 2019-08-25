Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Banco Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.