Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Banco Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

