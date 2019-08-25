Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $16.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.88. 1,209,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.