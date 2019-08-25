Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $26.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.17 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $102.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.63 million to $103.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.36 million, with estimates ranging from $131.57 million to $133.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 71,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,350. Fiverr International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

