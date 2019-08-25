Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.95 Million

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report sales of $312.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.30 million and the lowest is $311.60 million. Integer posted sales of $305.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,460. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

