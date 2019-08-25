Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.18 Million

Brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post $28.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.17 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.09 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

Several brokerages have commented on IIN. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 94,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,598. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

