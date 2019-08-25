Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

