Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBNC. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

